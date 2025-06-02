Zcash Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $880.47 million and approximately $84.13 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.87 or 0.00050652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000747 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,717,819 coins and its circulating supply is 16,653,477 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

