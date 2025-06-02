Synapse 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.65 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synapse has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 199,427,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

