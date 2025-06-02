ICON Achieves Market Capitalization of $130.83 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. ICON has a total market capitalization of $130.83 million and $18.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,079,995,139 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,327,349 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,079,949,931.9168596 with 1,066,281,981.1288851 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12716496 USD and is up 8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $12,571,916.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

