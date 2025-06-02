Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 217.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,296 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.