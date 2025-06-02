Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 217.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,296 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.
