Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.33.

Netflix Trading Up 1.5%

NFLX opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,059.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $975.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,215.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

