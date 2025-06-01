Rothschild Investment LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 54,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE MDT opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.