Summit Global Investments Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $136.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.