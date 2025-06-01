Promising Apparel Stocks To Consider – June 1st

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the inventory of clothing and related accessories that a retailer, wholesaler or manufacturer holds for sale. This stock includes items in various sizes, styles, colors and seasons, and is managed to balance consumer demand with storage costs and supply chain efficiency. Proper management of apparel stocks helps businesses avoid overstocking unsold items or running out of popular products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $40.04 on Friday, hitting $1,048.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $983.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $975.63. The company has a market cap of $465.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $503.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,150,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $517.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.94. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.33 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,968,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,890,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. Walmart has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Read More