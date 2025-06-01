Promising Financial Stocks To Watch Today – June 1st

UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Salesforce are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial services industry—such as banks, insurance firms, investment managers, and real-estate companies—that derive most of their revenue from interest, fees, underwriting, trading, or asset management. Investors buy financial stocks to gain exposure to the performance of credit markets, capital flows, and broad economic activity. Because their profitability often hinges on interest rates and economic cycles, financial stocks can be more sensitive to changes in monetary policy and market conditions than those in other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.08. 16,265,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,348. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.87 and its 200 day moving average is $493.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,150,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.33 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $517.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,373,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.49. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $227.77 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

See Also