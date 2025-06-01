Rothschild Investment LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Raymond James lowered Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $349.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.92 and a 200-day moving average of $333.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 984,783 shares of company stock worth $320,019,942 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

