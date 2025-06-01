Czech National Bank Acquires 12,528 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 0.5% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $58,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $265.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.77 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.49. The company has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.32.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

