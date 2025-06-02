CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $465.82 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $474.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.39, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.17.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,431 shares of company stock worth $79,162,548. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.12.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

