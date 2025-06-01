Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 97 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Trading Up 1.0%
NYSE MA opened at $583.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $588.45. The firm has a market cap of $531.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.57.
Insider Activity
In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
