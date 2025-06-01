Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.1% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after buying an additional 571,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after buying an additional 574,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,278,000 after buying an additional 372,168 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

