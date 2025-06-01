Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

