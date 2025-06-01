Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stabilis Solutions by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:SLNG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983. The company has a market cap of $105.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Further Reading

