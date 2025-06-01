IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 109,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IO Biotech by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

IOBT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 492,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOBT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Stories

