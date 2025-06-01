Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.77.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.43.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

