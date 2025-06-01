Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 984,783 shares of company stock worth $320,019,942. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $349.09 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

