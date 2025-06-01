Burr Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Burr Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
GE stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $246.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.
Insider Activity
In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
