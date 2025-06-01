Hardin Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,184,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,257 shares in the company, valued at $19,158,100.47. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,947 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.4%

Waste Management stock opened at $241.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $241.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

