Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 1,227 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $344,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,433. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,651 shares of company stock worth $12,017,780. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

