Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 241 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average is $125.12. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $138.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

