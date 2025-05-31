Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 500 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $342.04 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $418.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

