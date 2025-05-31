Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after buying an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%

AVGO opened at $239.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.