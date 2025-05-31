Veery Capital LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Veery Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,507,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $540.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.09 and a 200-day moving average of $533.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.