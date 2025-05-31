Promising Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – May 28th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in creating, publishing, distributing or providing hardware for video games. By buying these stocks, investors take an ownership stake in firms such as Nintendo, Electronic Arts or Sony and can benefit from—or be exposed to—the financial performance driven by game releases, console sales and industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,811,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.15. The company has a market cap of $779.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.45. The company had a trading volume of 848,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,181. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.56. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $240.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,468. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.21. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.92. 622,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $141.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $159.18. 187,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $100.76 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

See Also