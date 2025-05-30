Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HGV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,977,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,270.60. This represents a 45.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

