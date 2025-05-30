UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,205,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,641,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,800 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,397,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,398 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,051,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,333 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167,887 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $35.99.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $578,564,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

