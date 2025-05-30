952 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 79,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX opened at $243.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.64. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,961 shares of company stock worth $1,585,297. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

