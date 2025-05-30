GTS Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,320 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $158.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.