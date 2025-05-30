LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,689. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 615,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $163,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $159,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,932,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $5.91 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

