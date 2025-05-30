InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.54.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

INMD opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. InMode has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. InMode had a net margin of 45.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in InMode by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in InMode by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,586 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in InMode by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

