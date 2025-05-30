Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Up 142.3% in May

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the April 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,088.0 days.
Venture Price Performance
Shares of VEMLF opened at $9.34 on Friday. Venture has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.
About Venture
