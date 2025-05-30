Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the April 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

