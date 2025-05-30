Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

