Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.650-23.200 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.1%

ULTA stock opened at $421.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $461.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.37.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ulta Beauty stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $435.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.