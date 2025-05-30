UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $12.85 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,066 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.