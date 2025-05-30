Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Approximately 1,095,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,236,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 ($0.15) price target on shares of Andrada Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Andrada Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andrada Mining

Andrada Mining Trading Down 10.3%

Andrada Mining Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

(Get Free Report)

Andrada Mining Limited is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM), New York (OTCQB) and Namibia Stock Exchange, and has mining assets in Namibia, a top-tier investment jurisdiction in Africa. Andrada strives to produce critical raw materials including tin, tantalum and lithium from a large resource portfolio, to contribute to a more sustainable future, improved living conditions and the upliftment of communities adjacent to its operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.