Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Approximately 1,095,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,236,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 ($0.15) price target on shares of Andrada Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andrada Mining
Andrada Mining Trading Down 10.3%
Andrada Mining Company Profile
Andrada Mining Limited is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM), New York (OTCQB) and Namibia Stock Exchange, and has mining assets in Namibia, a top-tier investment jurisdiction in Africa. Andrada strives to produce critical raw materials including tin, tantalum and lithium from a large resource portfolio, to contribute to a more sustainable future, improved living conditions and the upliftment of communities adjacent to its operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andrada Mining
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.