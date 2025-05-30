Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $272,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,619,000 after buying an additional 994,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $179.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

