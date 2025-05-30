Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Decreases By 94.5%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the April 30th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut FUJIFILM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

