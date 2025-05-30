Private Client Services LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Client Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Amundi lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

