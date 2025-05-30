Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

