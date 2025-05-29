Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 1,098 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $9,268,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PEP opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

