General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,317 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6,387.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after purchasing an additional 395,051 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $273.60 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.79.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. BTIG Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

