Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 5,129 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hobart Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $303.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.