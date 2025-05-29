Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 57,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

