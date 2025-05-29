Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $170.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

