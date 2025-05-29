Emprise Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Emprise Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

