DSG Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,763,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,021,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

